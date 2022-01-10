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Ex UK Vaxx Chief Says Stop Mass Vaccination.
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163 views • January 10, 2022
Vax Taskforce Chief Says Mass Vaccination ‘Pointless’, Time to Stop Counting Case Numbers.
Dr. Clive Dix told Sky News the nation must stop measuring case numbers and stop mass vaccination.

he former head of the United Kingdom’s Vaccine Taskforce, Dr. Clive Dix, has stated that the nation’s mass vaccination campaign should end, alongside the endless tracking of “case numbers”. Dr. Dix told Sky News that the original vaccines were designed to stop infection and transmission, which hasn’t happened.

The COVID-19 vaccines were also deployed to stop serious disease, but the wave of new variants has meant the vaccines do not stop infections. Dr. Dix explained that the new variants are “much, much milder” so it is “pointless giving more and more vaccine to people who are not going to get very ill.”

“People should just go to work, go about their business. If they get ill, go home and stay home.” Dix continued, sharing similar sentiments to other doctors who note that the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is limited at best.
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vaccinesukpandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemic
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