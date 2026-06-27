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The Pre-Programming of Man’s Mind & the Truth Dream 6-14-26@211 AM Shared 6-27-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ revealing how man doesn't live in a matrix style simulated reality but had endured for centuries the manipulation and pre-programming the minds of man by the kingdom of darkness.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

John 8:32 32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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