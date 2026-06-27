The Pre-Programming of Man’s Mind & the Truth Dream 6-14-26@211 AM Shared 6-27-26

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ revealing how man doesn't live in a matrix style simulated reality but had endured for centuries the manipulation and pre-programming the minds of man by the kingdom of darkness.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

John 8:32 32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





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