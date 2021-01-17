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Midnight Ride: Simulation Theory Decoded in The Bible
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360 views • January 17, 2021
Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTV
Simulation theory is the proposal that all of reality, including the Earth and the rest of the universe, could in fact be an artificial simulation, such as a computer simulation. Some versions rely on the development of a simulated reality, a proposed technology that would be able to convince its inhabitants that the simulation was "real". What can we decode about this in Biblical texts?
Questions and Answers: https://youtu.be/01lLz6b5zuA
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Simulation theory is the proposal that all of reality, including the Earth and the rest of the universe, could in fact be an artificial simulation, such as a computer simulation. Some versions rely on the development of a simulated reality, a proposed technology that would be able to convince its inhabitants that the simulation was "real". What can we decode about this in Biblical texts?
Questions and Answers: https://youtu.be/01lLz6b5zuA
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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