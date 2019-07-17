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Russell Means-Welcome To The Reservation-Infowars
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34 views • July 17, 2019
In this monologue, Russell Means lays out historical truths, and His point of view.
He has since passed away ( Rest His Soul ). These Truths remain self-evident.
Make the World a better place by being MORE RESPONSIBLE.
All Men are Created Equal, and endowed by Their CREATOR with certain inalienable rights.
Support Infowars, they are Our first and only line of defense against the lies of the devil.
Alex Jones is not perfect. Who is?
He is a Kindred Spirit to Me, and a Fellow Texan.
Happy,Texas is in Swisher County.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
He has since passed away ( Rest His Soul ). These Truths remain self-evident.
Make the World a better place by being MORE RESPONSIBLE.
All Men are Created Equal, and endowed by Their CREATOR with certain inalienable rights.
Support Infowars, they are Our first and only line of defense against the lies of the devil.
Alex Jones is not perfect. Who is?
He is a Kindred Spirit to Me, and a Fellow Texan.
Happy,Texas is in Swisher County.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
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