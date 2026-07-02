They want to destroy all other religions and eliminate the idea of God

Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel: Part 4: The Protocols of Zion | by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter.

"It is indispensable for us to undermine all faith, to tear out of the mind of the Goyim [the non-Jews] the very principle of God and spirit, and to replace them with arithmetical calculations and material needs."

"When we come into our kingdom, it will be undesirable for us that there should exist any other religion than ours of the one God with whom our destiny is bound up by our position as the Chosen."

"We must therefore sweep away all other forms of belief."

"Our preaching of the religion of Moses has brought all the peoples of the world into subjection to us."

"Our philosophers will discuss all the shortcomings of the various beliefs of the Goyim [the non-Jews], but no one will ever bring under discussion our faith from its true point of view, since this will be fully learned by none save ours who will never dare to betray its secrets."

__

Added comments:

"The “Khazarian hypothesis” suggests that most Ashkenazi Jews descended from the Khazars, a Central Asian people who ruled a large kingdom on the Black Sea and converted to Judaism in the 8th century."

"Eran Elhaik... an accomplished scientist... [came] to the same conclusion through sophisticated statistical analysis of... genetic data. In his view, this proves that most contemporary Jews are descendants of the Khazars."

__

The full 30-minute video titled "The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal Part 4: The Protocols Of Zion! [Nov 14th, 2020]" is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/tuX1ADBVdGMk/

-------

To read more about the idea that most Ashkenazi Jews descended from the Khazars see this article from the "Jewish Review of Books" titled "Are We All Khazars Now?" By Shaul Stampfer, which is posted here:

https://jewishreviewofbooks.com/articles/802/are-we-all-khazars-now/#

This is where I got the information about geneticist Eran Elhaik saying that genetic data shows that most Jews came from the Khazars.

-------------

Mirrored - Fat News

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!