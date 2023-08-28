Create New Account
MUST WATCH: The COVID Lie That Started It All
Prevent Global Genocide
1293 Subscribers
574 views
Published Yesterday

(Aug 23, 2023) Devastating video montage on the original COVID lie about how deadly the "virus" was. Trump was right once again, while the lying fake news just pushed fear porn and propaganda for the intelligence community.


ORF: https://rumble.com/v3augh4-the-covid-lie-that-started-it-all.html

Keywords
fake newsliespropagandadonald trumpmsmwhodisinformationmisinformationpsychological warfaremontageanthony faucifear porncovidplandemicfatality rate

