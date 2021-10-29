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The Vigano Tapes: The Complete Interview
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131 views • October 29, 2021
The Vigano Tapes: The Complete Interview
While the vast majority of Christianity is neatly and meekly, and often even enthusiastically, cooperating with the creation of the New World Order, better known today as the Great Reset, Build Back Better and Agenda 2030, there are a handful of people left in every denomination who see what is going on and dare to speak out against it. In the Catholic Church, Archbishop Viganò is the most outspoken opponent. Viganò is now taking an unusually hard line against church leaders, especially Pope Francis, who he says is preaching a heretical anti-gospel, and has turned the church into “a servant of the New World Order.
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While the vast majority of Christianity is neatly and meekly, and often even enthusiastically, cooperating with the creation of the New World Order, better known today as the Great Reset, Build Back Better and Agenda 2030, there are a handful of people left in every denomination who see what is going on and dare to speak out against it. In the Catholic Church, Archbishop Viganò is the most outspoken opponent. Viganò is now taking an unusually hard line against church leaders, especially Pope Francis, who he says is preaching a heretical anti-gospel, and has turned the church into “a servant of the New World Order.
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