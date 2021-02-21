© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 2:25-38
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • February 21, 2021
The Gospel of Jesus Christ According To Luke - LUKE 2:25-38
LifeWay | Adult Study
Anticipated - Jesus is the promised Messiah.
Because the prophetic activity was silenced between the testaments, the early church saw the coming of Jesus as the in-breaking of the Spirit's work. The angel's announcements to Zechariah and Mary resulted in them prophesying (Luke 1:46-79). It was in this context that a prophet and prophetess in Jerusalem encountered Jesus and prophesied that He was the promised Messiah.
Read Luke 2:25-38, noting any similarities in the two encounters with Jesus. How does their commitment to God impact their response to seeing Jesus?"
NOTES HERE - https://drive.google.com/file/d/10-RBefpwP263v3wL2M7GQm1rJIezw4Nx/view?usp=sharing
LifeWay | Adult Study
Anticipated - Jesus is the promised Messiah.
Because the prophetic activity was silenced between the testaments, the early church saw the coming of Jesus as the in-breaking of the Spirit's work. The angel's announcements to Zechariah and Mary resulted in them prophesying (Luke 1:46-79). It was in this context that a prophet and prophetess in Jerusalem encountered Jesus and prophesied that He was the promised Messiah.
Read Luke 2:25-38, noting any similarities in the two encounters with Jesus. How does their commitment to God impact their response to seeing Jesus?"
NOTES HERE - https://drive.google.com/file/d/10-RBefpwP263v3wL2M7GQm1rJIezw4Nx/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.