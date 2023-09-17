Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Government" is a Scam of Organized Crime - Etienne de la Boetie2 @ C.A.U.S.E Fest 2023
channel image
What is happening
9032 Subscribers
Shop now
57 views
Published 19 hours ago

Etienne de la Boetie2
Jun 16, 2023
Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 breaks down the scam behind "Government" in a speech to Rebels for a Cause (C.A.U.S.E Fest) in Nashville, TN, on June 4th 2023. Get the slides at: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/government-is-a-scam-of-organized

Conference Info: https://www.rebelsforcause.com/ Etienne de la Boetie2 Executive Director, The Art of Liberty Foundation Author, “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! Get the book: www.Government-Scam.com All our Important Links: LinkTr.ee/ArtOfLiberty My original writings and research: ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com Our daily summary of the best of the alt. media: DailyNewsFromAoLF.Substack.com www.ArtOfLiberty.org

Transcript

Follow along using the transcript.

Show transcript

Keywords
bookfreedomchildrenflagmilitaryschoolfbieducationmind controlanarchyvaccineciareligionmoneygovernment911mediascamorganized crimewefcovidtechnicsetienne de la boetie2

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket