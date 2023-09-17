"Government" is a Scam of Organized Crime - Etienne de la Boetie2 @ C.A.U.S.E Fest 2023



Etienne de la Boetie2

Jun 16, 2023

Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 breaks down the scam behind "Government" in a speech to Rebels for a Cause (C.A.U.S.E Fest) in Nashville, TN, on June 4th 2023. Get the slides at: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/government-is-a-scam-of-organized

