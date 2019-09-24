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The World Awakens To Greta Thunberg's Beastliness - FULL SHOW 9/24/19
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376 views • September 24, 2019
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Greta the climate alarmist is already backfiring on the globalists as Americans question why she’s ignoring China and the world’s other large polluters while she lectures the West.
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Greta the climate alarmist is already backfiring on the globalists as Americans question why she’s ignoring China and the world’s other large polluters while she lectures the West.
Maintain peak vigilance by taking advantage of our latest sale now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=dwlvj&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=PeakVigilance
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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