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Many Americans Soon to Die 12/21/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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220 views • December 21, 2021
Some Prophecies are a warning from God and can be delayed or even be prayed away by His people. In today's video Pastor Stan shares warnings that is currently our present and is about to hit. We have got to get on our knees and on our face and cry out to God. Otherwise these kinds of bad things will come to pass.

00:26 - Encouragement
02:32 - Refresher (Massive Arrests, SWIFT System)
05:23 - The Specialist - Dana Coverstone Dream
25:21 - The Desert Road Dream - Dana Coverstone
27:28 - Directions for the Church

Visit us online at:
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To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
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Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
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Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
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Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
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Promo Code: Stan

Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Keywords
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