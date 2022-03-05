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Holocaust Survivor Speaks Out Parallels Between Covid 19 Response and Holocaust
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37 views • March 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The unethical practices of the American medical system – in the last few years – are some of the worst in history. Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to compare the tyranny within the Holocaust to what America faces with COVID genocide. Sharav shared the disturbing principles of doctors, the corrupt nature of COVID mandates, and more.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwglyd-holocaust-survivor-speaks-out-parallels-between-covid-19-response-and-holoc.html
The unethical practices of the American medical system – in the last few years – are some of the worst in history. Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to compare the tyranny within the Holocaust to what America faces with COVID genocide. Sharav shared the disturbing principles of doctors, the corrupt nature of COVID mandates, and more.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwglyd-holocaust-survivor-speaks-out-parallels-between-covid-19-response-and-holoc.html
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