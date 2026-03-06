The Good Life is Calling Exposed: Nebraska DED Funds Demographic Replacement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An overview of Nebraska Department of Economic Development explores its “Good Life is Calling” slogan from 2021, refugee training programs, leadership under Ricketts and Pillen, grant-funded migrant integration, interagency coordination with DHHS, and workforce initiatives in 2025.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/the-good-life-is-calling-exposed
#NebraskaDED #GoodLifeIsCalling #RefugeeTrainingNebraska #RickettsPillen #MigrantIntegration
17:50End Screen