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Dr. David Rasnick Explains the Fraudulant Use of the PCR Bio-Replicator
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164 views • February 14, 2021
A concise 9 minute video by David Rasnick PhD on how the RT-PCR Biomedical Amplification Instrument invented by Dr. Kerry Mullis in 1983, is used to create fraudulent CV19 case numbers. Dr Mullis was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1993 for his RT-PCR invention. Its designed to create synthetic replications of tiny fragments in order to study. Dr. Mullis himself says "it can NOT detect any transmissible virus".
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