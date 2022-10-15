Bill O’Reilly Parkland killer should do HARD LABOR instead

Glenn Beck
Oct 14, 2022 Bill O’Reilly doesn’t agree with the death penalty, but that doesn’t mean the sentence given to the Parkland, Florida killer earlier this week is enough. In fact, Bill O’Reilly says those responsible for such heinous crimes should do far more than sit in a cell for their lifetime: They should do daily, HARD LABOR instead. Plus, O’Reilly explains the corporate media’s latest ‘phony story’ being ‘jammed’ down our throats AND he gives his thoughts on Biden’s recent comments about Saudi Arabia…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLjyMhxSOLc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.