Bill O’Reilly Parkland killer should do HARD LABOR instead
Published a month ago |
Glenn Beck


Oct 14, 2022 Bill O’Reilly doesn’t agree with the death penalty, but that doesn’t mean the sentence given to the Parkland, Florida killer earlier this week is enough. In fact, Bill O’Reilly says those responsible for such heinous crimes should do far more than sit in a cell for their lifetime: They should do daily, HARD LABOR instead. Plus, O’Reilly explains the corporate media’s latest ‘phony story’ being ‘jammed’ down our throats AND he gives his thoughts on Biden’s recent comments about Saudi Arabia…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLjyMhxSOLc

Keywords
fake newscurrent eventsfloridapresidentbidenjoesaudi arabiacorporate mediaglenn beckparklandkillerbill oreillydeath penaltyhard labor

