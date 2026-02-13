The Left vs. Right Cortex: How Inhibition Affects Brain Activity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know your brain’s two halves are constantly balancing each other out? 🧠
When that balance shifts, it can lead to incredible outcomes. In some cases, people develop extraordinary abilities — like instantly calculating the day of the week for any birthday — driven by highly specialized activity within one hemisphere. But as the brain integrates over time, those extreme skills can sometimes fade as overall balance returns.
🎶https://tinyurl.com/56ks6zht
This conversation dives into:
🧩 How the left and right hemispheres regulate each other
⚡ Why inhibition is essential for healthy brain function
🌱 How brain development shapes learning and cognitive strengths
✨ What savant-like abilities can teach us about brain connectivity
A fascinating look into how the brain’s internal balance influences intelligence, development, and unique cognitive talents.
🎧 Listen now on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C