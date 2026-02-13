BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Left vs. Right Cortex: How Inhibition Affects Brain Activity
Did you know your brain’s two halves are constantly balancing each other out? 🧠


When that balance shifts, it can lead to incredible outcomes. In some cases, people develop extraordinary abilities — like instantly calculating the day of the week for any birthday — driven by highly specialized activity within one hemisphere. But as the brain integrates over time, those extreme skills can sometimes fade as overall balance returns.


🎶https://tinyurl.com/56ks6zht


This conversation dives into:

🧩 How the left and right hemispheres regulate each other

⚡ Why inhibition is essential for healthy brain function

🌱 How brain development shapes learning and cognitive strengths

✨ What savant-like abilities can teach us about brain connectivity


A fascinating look into how the brain’s internal balance influences intelligence, development, and unique cognitive talents.


🎧 Listen now on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

neurosciencebrainhealthcognitivescience
