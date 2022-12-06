What Are 'Rights'? Supremes Take On LGBTQ 'Discrimination'

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 6, 2022
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case brought by a Colorado website designer who publicly opposes catering to same-sex marriages. Is the issue group rights, property rights, or freedom of speech vs. compelled speech? Also today: A third Ukraine drone strike inside Russia raises questions about escalation. How much was Washington involved?
