Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Are 'Rights'? Supremes Take On LGBTQ 'Discrimination'
16 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 6, 2022 

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case brought by a Colorado website designer who publicly opposes catering to same-sex marriages. Is the issue group rights, property rights, or freedom of speech vs. compelled speech? Also today: A third Ukraine drone strike inside Russia raises questions about escalation. How much was Washington involved?


Keywords
childrenattackdiscriminationrussiadronelgbtqcoupukrainerightshomeschoolingnatobloodpropertyunvaccinatedvaccinated2014escalationsupremesthe ron paul liberty report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket