They're After Your Kids

From Sesame Street To Sports: They Are After Your Children

* When Dems take office, they make gay the (domestic and foreign) policy of America.

* They are demonic and evil — and evil doesn’t stop because it lost an election.

* None of these things are done by accident.

* This is a cultural war that is going to stay with us.

* We have to continue to fight this battle.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (10 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/OXiV_8XLxls