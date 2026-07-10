They're After Your Kids

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Sesame Street To Sports: They Are After Your Children
* When Dems take office, they make gay the (domestic and foreign) policy of America.
* They are demonic and evil — and evil doesn’t stop because it lost an election.
* None of these things are done by accident.
* This is a cultural war that is going to stay with us.
* We have to continue to fight this battle.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (10 July 2026)