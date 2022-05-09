© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Food & Fuel Crisis Taking Humanity To Edge Of Abyss*Dow & Crypto Crash*Cryptic Musk Tweet*Hypocrisy*
Follow
3
Share
Report
164 views • May 09, 2022
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1523682821319000065
https://twitter.com/tesssummers98/status/1523547378506428416
https://successtitan.com/klaus-schwab/
https://www.wealthypersons.com/justin-trudeau-net-worth-2020-2021/
https://celebritysworth.com/emmanuel-macron-net-worth/
https://twitter.com/WSJ/status/1523682975833018371
https://twitter.com/thevivafrei/status/1523514274081296385
https://twitter.com/ArthurSchwartz/status/1523673875107631104
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/white-house-asks-another-20-billion-covid-money-stop-winter-wave
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/us-gas-prices-soar-europe-and-asia-scramble-lng
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1523407494298714115
https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1523681195204259840
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-admin-reaches-deal-to-provide-free-internet-plans-for-low-income-households
https://www.rt.com/russia/555186-russian-ambassador-attacked-warsaw/
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1523465632502906880
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1607428/vladimir-putin-health-blanket-victory-day-parade-russia-ukraine-invasion
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/LV05wScKJSU/maxresdefault.jpg
https://news.usni.org/2022/05/09/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-may-9-2022#more-94162
https://www.wsj.com/articles/irs-has-millions-of-delayed-tax-returns-and-is-paying-billions-in-interest-to-those-waiting-11652088780
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/shanghai-tightens-covid-lockdown-despite-decline-cases
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/videos-people-dragged-quarantine-censored-055400471.html
https://apnews.com/article/environment-south-carolina-columbia-earthquakes-a6a965a4ec71638f778bf4dc3856b94c
https://www.foxnews.com/world/sandals-bahamas-deaths-american-miami?intcmp=tw_fnc
https://twitter.com/NOAA/status/1523682264474816515
https://twitter.com/NOAA/status/1523681708293320704
https://watchers.news/2022/05/09/west-virginia-declares-a-state-of-emergency-due-to-significant-flooding/
https://watchers.news/2022/05/09/glacial-lake-outburst-flood-destroys-hassanabad-bridge-linking-pakistan-and-china/
https://watchers.news/2022/05/07/spain-expected-to-produce-the-lowest-volume-of-fruit-in-40-years/
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/spring-wheat-hits-14-year-high-world-weather-woes
https://mfoods.shop/eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1523682821319000065
https://twitter.com/tesssummers98/status/1523547378506428416
https://successtitan.com/klaus-schwab/
https://www.wealthypersons.com/justin-trudeau-net-worth-2020-2021/
https://celebritysworth.com/emmanuel-macron-net-worth/
https://twitter.com/WSJ/status/1523682975833018371
https://twitter.com/thevivafrei/status/1523514274081296385
https://twitter.com/ArthurSchwartz/status/1523673875107631104
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/white-house-asks-another-20-billion-covid-money-stop-winter-wave
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/us-gas-prices-soar-europe-and-asia-scramble-lng
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1523407494298714115
https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1523681195204259840
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-admin-reaches-deal-to-provide-free-internet-plans-for-low-income-households
https://www.rt.com/russia/555186-russian-ambassador-attacked-warsaw/
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1523465632502906880
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1607428/vladimir-putin-health-blanket-victory-day-parade-russia-ukraine-invasion
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/LV05wScKJSU/maxresdefault.jpg
https://news.usni.org/2022/05/09/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-may-9-2022#more-94162
https://www.wsj.com/articles/irs-has-millions-of-delayed-tax-returns-and-is-paying-billions-in-interest-to-those-waiting-11652088780
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/shanghai-tightens-covid-lockdown-despite-decline-cases
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/videos-people-dragged-quarantine-censored-055400471.html
https://apnews.com/article/environment-south-carolina-columbia-earthquakes-a6a965a4ec71638f778bf4dc3856b94c
https://www.foxnews.com/world/sandals-bahamas-deaths-american-miami?intcmp=tw_fnc
https://twitter.com/NOAA/status/1523682264474816515
https://twitter.com/NOAA/status/1523681708293320704
https://watchers.news/2022/05/09/west-virginia-declares-a-state-of-emergency-due-to-significant-flooding/
https://watchers.news/2022/05/09/glacial-lake-outburst-flood-destroys-hassanabad-bridge-linking-pakistan-and-china/
https://watchers.news/2022/05/07/spain-expected-to-produce-the-lowest-volume-of-fruit-in-40-years/
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/spring-wheat-hits-14-year-high-world-weather-woes
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.