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CDC Director to Non-Vaxxers: Do Not Travel Over Labor Day, New Zealand Checkpoints, Dr. Ryan Cole on Brain Damage from Vax, FDA Regulators Quitting: 09.11.2021
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583 views • September 01, 2021
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CDC Director to Non-Vaxxers: Do Not Travel Over Labor Day, New Zealand Checkpoints, Dr. Ryan Cole on Brain Damage from Vax, FDA Regs Quitting: 09.11.2021
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CDC Director Walensky Tells Unvaccinated People: Don’t Travel Over Labor Day Weekend
Submitted by Richard
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-director-walensky-tells-unvaccinated-people-dont-travel-over-labor-day-weekend_3975880.html
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The police set up checkpoints outside New Zealand’s largest city.
Submitted by Karen
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/31/world/australia/new-zealand-covid-lockdown-checkpoints.html
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A PATHOLOGIST SUMMARY OF WHAT THESE JABS DO TO THE BRAIN AND OTHER ORGANS
Submitted by Rolf
On September 01, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6H6kOXVcRpSX/
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Two senior FDA vaccine regulators are stepping down
Submitted by Richard
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/31/two-senior-fda-vaccine-regulators-are-stepping-down.html
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
CDC Director to Non-Vaxxers: Do Not Travel Over Labor Day, New Zealand Checkpoints, Dr. Ryan Cole on Brain Damage from Vax, FDA Regs Quitting: 09.11.2021
--
CDC Director Walensky Tells Unvaccinated People: Don’t Travel Over Labor Day Weekend
Submitted by Richard
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-director-walensky-tells-unvaccinated-people-dont-travel-over-labor-day-weekend_3975880.html
--
The police set up checkpoints outside New Zealand’s largest city.
Submitted by Karen
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/31/world/australia/new-zealand-covid-lockdown-checkpoints.html
--
A PATHOLOGIST SUMMARY OF WHAT THESE JABS DO TO THE BRAIN AND OTHER ORGANS
Submitted by Rolf
On September 01, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6H6kOXVcRpSX/
--
Two senior FDA vaccine regulators are stepping down
Submitted by Richard
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/31/two-senior-fda-vaccine-regulators-are-stepping-down.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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