Moment of Geran-2 kamikaze drone blown up Ukrainian intelligence building in Sumy region
The Prisoner
Published a day ago

Further info, to add to my earlier upload on this strike.

A footage shows the arrival of the Russian Geran-2 or Shahed-136 kamikaze drone supplied by Iran blowing up the building of the Regional Department of the Ukrainian Intelligence Service (SBU) in the Sumy region. The SBU building suffered damage, and there has been no confirmation on the number of victims of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

kamikaze dronesumy regiongeran-2ukrainian intelligence building

