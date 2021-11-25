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13 Still Born Babies In ONE Hospital On The SAME DAY - Vaccine Genocide
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160 views • November 25, 2021
Please help me build a Missing Children Reporting and Tracking Website/App. The current non-profit doing this is the NCMEC and it is run by Pedophile/Child Trafficking friends of the Clintons and has NO ONLINE DATABASE and little to no support!
WE MUST #SAVEOURCHILDREN
Please Support This Work at:
https://www.paypal.me/RealPatBlack
WE MUST #SAVEOURCHILDREN
Please Support This Work at:
https://www.paypal.me/RealPatBlack
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