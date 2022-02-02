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HORRIFIC: Sinovac Covid Vaccine Victim Cleopatra Ncube - Needs Both Hands and Feet Amputated 💉
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2813 views • February 02, 2022
HORRIFIC: Sinovac Covid Vaccine Victim Cleopatra Ncube - Needs Both Hands and Feet Amputated 💉
Twenty-six-year-old Cleopatra Ncube is going to lose her hands and feet due to a reaction to the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. The doctors tried to save her hands but there was nothing they could do. I can’t imagine how she feels right now. 😭
Twenty-six-year-old Cleopatra Ncube is going to lose her hands and feet due to a reaction to the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. The doctors tried to save her hands but there was nothing they could do. I can’t imagine how she feels right now. 😭
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