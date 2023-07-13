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ZEROTIME: Autopsy Study Confirms 74% Deaths Due to COVID Injections
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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87 views • July 13, 2023

This week we are joined by Peter Hobson to discuss the huge news that BRICS will likely be backed by gold in a move away from the US dollar, as well as a bombshell autopsy study that is being suppressed confirming that 74% of deaths reviewed were due to the COVID injections.We also look at the negative impacts already affecting Australians from the new WA Cultural Heritage Legislation recently introduced. Please note, since the recording of this broadcast, further information has become available regarding this situation. It can be found here: https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/sustainability/aboriginal-elder-says-tree-planting-event-was-shut-down-because-it-honoured-queen-elizabeth/news-story/e33739e1116d4a55cc7c30bc4afe0ff1#:~:text=An%20Aboriginal%20elder%20from%20Western,heritage%20laws%20were%20to%20blame.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


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Keywords
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