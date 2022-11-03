Create New Account
When the Whole World Froze - Impossible Fossils
Body House Chronicles
Published 20 days ago |
I want to thank and highlight the work of Jason Breshears of https://Archaix.com

This man's story and research abilities are truly unique and awe-inspiring.

If you haven't heard of him it's time you did. Youtube is starting to mess with his channel and he's at about 64,000 subs as of this upload.

If want to understand the REAL connections in our history and where we're really going next... let Jason lead. It's quite mind blowing.

MORE FROM ARCHAIX

Unpublished Manuscripts Awaken the Immortal Within - https://archaix.gumroad.com/l/UFYjD


 King of the Giants pdf https://archaix.gumroad.com/l/ccupV


 Forgotten Earth: Cities, Prophecies and Giants Before the Flood pdf https://archaix.gumroad.com/l/oGtrP

On the Origin of Demons pdf- https://archaix.gumroad.com/l/LODMS

Chronotecture: Lost Science of Prophetic Engineering pdf https://archaix.gumroad.com/l/fBPtK

UFOs Identified: Archeology & Evidence of Angelic Evolution: https://archaix.gumroad.com/l/qFvCp


Thank you for watching. Contact Dyann of The Body House at:

[email protected] 

On other channels I celebrate vamps, varlets and sensuality and male/female dynamics

Visit https://bodhouschron.wordpress.com for more



archaeologyfossilsreal historyarchaixjason breshearsancient fossilsperfect fossilsfossilized dragonflieswas the world frozenthe world flash froze

