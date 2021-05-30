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Why I seek asylum
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60 views • May 30, 2021
It was born home to me as I wrote (a letter seeking asylum) that THIS more than all other things (MY HUMANITY) is what has been denied me so long. What my family in KY had learned to accept, and what America is accepting now and imposing upon their fellow humans is a status that is less than human.
For so long you have told us that Man is but an animal. You pass laws that protect them while you offer us ( as though you offer pearls of great value) a status that is not only less than human; but, is less than that of the animal. And you dare call it new.
I must seek asylum. I can never turn to or even stand with humans who deny me MY OWN HUMANITY because they are willing to deny their own.
For so long you have told us that Man is but an animal. You pass laws that protect them while you offer us ( as though you offer pearls of great value) a status that is not only less than human; but, is less than that of the animal. And you dare call it new.
I must seek asylum. I can never turn to or even stand with humans who deny me MY OWN HUMANITY because they are willing to deny their own.
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