How To Prepare For The Coming Confrontation With The Powers Of Darkness Pt3 - MFBTV11

Messages From Beyond The Veil 11





Augusto reminds us of the necessity of our seeking the face of the Lord and finding our rest in Him alone as the world around us degenerates. Noah built a boat, we must build and maintain our secret place.





