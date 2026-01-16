BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Do What Others Won't, So You Can Have What Others Don't (by eating 100% Organic)
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 3 days ago

Very short video showing 3 recent RE$ULT$ by helping others drink 99.999% contaminant-free water w/ distillers by:

https://Tinyurl.com/ThePurestWater

(this is my shortened

https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing

affiliate link

Get a di$count by applying code:

howtodieofnothing


💰💰💰 To re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 or https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101& visit any of the below: https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNOW

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


💲💵 👑 For a 3-step SYSTEM to be totally debt-free, "own your life," & live 100% off PA$$IVE/residual income FROM HOME, watch the following 3 videos:

1. https://tinyurl.com/BuildPipelines

2. https://tinyurl.com/TheBizOfThe21stCenturyVideo

3. https://tinyurl.com/OwnYourLifeVideo


🔑⏰ $$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models, see below: Help others relieve physical pain, relax & de-stress, sleep better, sweat, boost their immune system, & more as described at: tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat OR tinyurl.com/WhyRichway, Bio-mats.com/danny, & Biomats.com/danny-tseng. To learn more, contact Richway’s #1 Distributor, Ron Guerra: [email protected]; 303.915.7707


To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or many of Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder , Calvin Kim in HI

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred U


DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic &/or EPA-registered by: TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer . To learn about their FREE affiliate program to earn a generous 25% personal commissions AND override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

To save $ on pool & spa chlorine (& your health), leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #(s), shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & whether you have an in-ground or above ground pool &/or spa at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their additive.


If you're over 18 & have legal authorization to work in the USA, leave me a VM at any of the below voice-only #s w/ your full name, email address, whether or not you can easily afford ~$100 to ~$300, right now, for your own mix of products to show others, your desired 10% off affiliate referral code (less than ~15 characters & this will become your "TryHypo.com/* referral link), & your full shipping address:

1+786.441.2727

toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

DUMBphone: 305.297.9360

If no timely response, reach out to my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor in Utah, Laurie Gagan:

[email protected] OR [email protected]

m: 219.789.7180


Help others protect their sleep & physical & mental health from the harms of man-made blue light by wearing the world’s 1ST 4-in-1 blue light-blockers by: vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing (To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/TheBestBlueBlockers). View: tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 & fill-out: tinyurl.com/PromoteVivarays


Help others reduce their risk of all types of cancer & risk for all-cause mortality by more efficiently & effectively boosting their Vitamin D3 levels (than even the sun!) w/ the world’s FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B Vitamin D Light Therapy System by: https://luma-nova.myshopify.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To easily share, use: https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

& fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v OR https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only OneHouseOffTheGrid.com "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$. Learn more at any of the following:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$ To apply to become one of1HOG’s founding Consultants for a special PRE-launch registration fee of just $99, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Zoey Sky
The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar&#8217;s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar’s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

Ramon Tomey
Nervous system dysregulation: Is your body&#8217;s stress response stuck in survival mode?

Nervous system dysregulation: Is your body’s stress response stuck in survival mode?

Willow Tohi
Dangers in your garden: 12 Poisonous plants every prepper must learn to identify

Dangers in your garden: 12 Poisonous plants every prepper must learn to identify

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy