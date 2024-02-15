Create New Account
Sage of Quay® - Mike Williams with John Niems - Who Owns Us? (Feb 2024)
Mike and John discuss the old adage “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”


🖥️ John's website: https://johnniems.com/

🎵 John's music: https://johnniems.com/music/


