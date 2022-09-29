Create New Account
CHP Talks: Dominique Fournier—Taking Back Our Freedom with Notices of Liability
CHP Canada
Published 2 months ago |

September 29, 2022: My guest this week is Dominique Fournier, an Alberta mother of seven children and grandmother of two, who—besides homeschooling and other responsibilities—is working with several freedom organizations to educate and inspire Canadians in regard to taking personal responsibility for the moral decisions they make as well as healthcare decisions. She highlights the use of NOLs (Notices of Liability) to educate politicians, doctors, government agents and business people as to their personal accountability for imposing or implementing unjust mandates.


To learn more about the issues or to access NOL documents, visit:

https://tbof.ca

https://standunitedbc.ca

https://action4canada.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada


TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

vaccinecanadamandateschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcoercionconsciencenotice of liabilityaction4canadanuremberg codenolpassportsstand unitedchpcanadachp talksdominique fourniertbof

