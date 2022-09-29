CHP Talks: Dominique Fournier—Taking Back Our Freedom with Notices of Liability

September 29, 2022: My guest this week is Dominique Fournier, an Alberta mother of seven children and grandmother of two, who—besides homeschooling and other responsibilities—is working with several freedom organizations to educate and inspire Canadians in regard to taking personal responsibility for the moral decisions they make as well as healthcare decisions. She highlights the use of NOLs (Notices of Liability) to educate politicians, doctors, government agents and business people as to their personal accountability for imposing or implementing unjust mandates.





