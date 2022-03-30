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3-30-2022 They look to be completely TRAPPED!
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130 views • March 30, 2022
Episode 36
The cabal financial structure is being demolished, Hunter's laptop connects it all. Vote fraud, Covid, biolabs, all exposed. Are we heading towards a new precious metals backed currency when the fed and deep state is bankrupted?
Watch the Dr. Bryan Ardis and Tom Renz video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/ef2dc244-ca86-4fee-9ab4-a8ebe7cbb456
The cabal financial structure is being demolished, Hunter's laptop connects it all. Vote fraud, Covid, biolabs, all exposed. Are we heading towards a new precious metals backed currency when the fed and deep state is bankrupted?
Watch the Dr. Bryan Ardis and Tom Renz video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/ef2dc244-ca86-4fee-9ab4-a8ebe7cbb456
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