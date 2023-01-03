Carnicom Disclosure Project | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young | Attack on Human Health

Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young | Multi-Pronged Attack on Human Health First in a planned series titled The Carnicom Disclosure Update 2021, Panel 1 features a powerful and wide-ranging conversation with physicians and molecular biologists Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Robert Young, and Dr. Judy Mikovits, grounded in the work of environmental scientist Clifford Carnicom to identify the nature of aerosol and in-body Morgellon's filaments across 20 years of research and inquiry, and addressing the related implications of today's findings of Nano Graphene Oxide in the COVID vaccines, flu vaccines, saline, chem trails; Magnetism among the vaccinated; Neuromodulation and biosurveillance; Poisons from fermented cell cultures, metals, viruses, fungi & other sources in all vaccines; CDC-acknowedged non-isolation of viruses, both SARS-COV-2 and all others; Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory; Great importance of Blood Health; EMF Bioeffects on Blood & Health; Secret elixir of life from the Essenes: green grass/plant juice; Need to Detox; and Great need to stand up for our children today and engage in Non-Compliance to all misled, scientifically-unfounded and tyrannical “guidance” or “mandates” from Pharma-run and deceiving governments pushing toxic poison, genome-modifying mRNA and nanotech-laden vaccines on us.

