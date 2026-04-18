Insomnia Help Caused by Glyphosate by Boosting Your Vitamin D3 Levels

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Short video going over what is, in my opinion, the #1 factor behind great sleep: a 25(OH) Vitamin D3 level over 60 ng/ml.
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
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To be able to CONTROL your schedule so you can see every sunrise, be outside during midday to get UVB, & earth more by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
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, watch
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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn all about HORMONE D at any of
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https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:
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OR
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To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
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To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
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View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
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OR
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For bulk purchases, contact their VP of Marketing, Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Jason Barattiero
281.210.4921
To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight
https://tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo
https://tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
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Also be sure to obey your body's natural circadian rhythms. Learn all about this crucial topic for both physical & mental health at any of
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https://tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101
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To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Find Me on Instagram at
https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList
Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to all of the below:
& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start
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