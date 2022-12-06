Area 51 & Flying Saucers (FULL MOVIE) - Premiered Today - Bob Lazar - Narrated by MICKEY ROURKE

XandrewX





In 1989, physicist Bob Lazar broke the story of Area 51 and the US government’s work on alien spacecrafts. He blew the whistle, shocked the world, then went silent - until now.





Narrated by Oscar Nominee MICKEY ROURKE - Former Government physicist Bob Lazar made headlines world-wide in 1989 when he came forward with his account of reverse-engineering an alien spacecraft for the US Military.





The reason the public even knows the name Area 51 is because Lazar talked about the work he did at the formerly secret military base. Burdened with a revolutionary secret, he had to choose between his oath to his country or his conscience. His wife believes him, his mom believes him, and the closer you get to his inner-circle, the more YOU believe him. His testimony remains the most controversial and important UFO story of all time; especially if it’s true. Lazar blew the whistle, shocked the world, then went silent.





Corbell’s film intimately chronicles the triumphs and travails of a cosmic whistleblower. It investigates Lazar’s groundbreaking claims of our government’s secret program to create a fierce technology based on recovered alien vehicles. It reveals the devastating impact his actions have had on his life over the course of the last thirty years. His public disclosures have turned his life upside-down and he has tried to stay out of the spotlight. For this reason, has never let any journalist or filmmaker into the private world of his daily life - that is - until now.





Providing rare and never before revealed footage, Corbell's film will shake the foundations of your beliefs and permanently alter the landscape of the debate.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/DSSSTPR7kIoS/



