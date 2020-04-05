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Bill Gates, Coronavirus, and the Mark of the Beast
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50 views • April 05, 2020
Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently responded to a question on Reddit about the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic, and how businesses are going to function while continuing to practice social distancing. Bill's response sparked discussion amongst anti-vaccine proponents, as well as those of us who are keenly watching world developments in relation to Bible prophecy and the end times, specifically with regard to the Mark of the Beast. This channel has produced other videos explaining how RFID and biometric identification technology could be used to implement this mark, and how it will have serious consequences both in this life, and the next. Please watch this video to learn more about what Bill Gates has to say with regard to his plan, called ID 2020.
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