Melbourne Rally 1 October 2022 the speeches

This video edit has all the invited speakers of today's Melbourne Rally, a wide variety of speakers, from a Victorian Premier impersonation, a court case report, a doctor with a voice, promotion for the following week, to Australian Diggers speaking out.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.