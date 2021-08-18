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Higbie: If only Biden followed in the footsteps of Donald Trump, how different the world would be
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10 views • August 18, 2021
Biden returns to Camp David amid crises in Afghanistan, the border, and our economy, Carl Higbie: "All [Biden] had to do was nothing and just coast on Trump's coattails, we would've been fine." - via 'Rob Schmitt Tonight' on Newsmax.
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