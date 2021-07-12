© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Churches vs. Deep State?
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • July 12, 2021
Churches and Christian leaders are increasingly standing up against the Deep State and its anti-biblical behavior, potentially marking a sea change in the United States, explains host Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The Southern Baptist Convention, the nation's largest Protestant denomination, recently approved a resolution calling for state and local governments to nullify the unbiblical and unconstitutional Supreme Court's Roe v Wade decision by abolishing abortion and treating it as murder. Pastor John MacArthur recently explained that governments doing Satan's bidding--protecting evil and punishing good--forfeit their authority and legitimacy. Christians recently released the Warrenton Declaration calling for more resistance to the evil COVID decrees. And Catholic priests are increasingly standing up and resisting lockdowns and efforts to shut churches. This may be just the beginning, says Newman, as the churches and religious leaders take their rightful spot on the front lines of the battle against Deep State evil.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.