Kushner is on the Saudi payroll for $2 Billion - never before have we seen such corruption - Senator Jon Ossoff

‘Kushner is on the Saudi payroll for $2 billion’

Senator Jon Ossoff exposes ‘the Mar-a-Lago mafia’.

Also, Kushner's brother:

Pentagon awards huge contract to Anduril Industries backed by Joshua Kushner – report

The Trump administration has awarded a major Pentagon contract worth up to $20 billion to Anduril Industries, a defense firm backed by investor Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and former senior adviser to Donald Trump, the Daily Beast reported.

👉 The deal positions Anduril as a long-term supplier of military hardware, AI command systems, surveillance technology, drones, and defense data infrastructure over the next decade, the report says.

Joshua Kushner holds stakes in the company through Thrive Capital, and the contract was awarded under a sole-source framework, bypassing standard open competition procedures.

The move raises further questions about figures close to the White House benefiting financially from expanding military operations and geopolitical tensions.

Adding:

💣💻 Hackers breach Israeli war machine

A Group calling itself Anonymous for Justice says it’s hacked Israel’s military-industrial complex, dumping info from databases, personnel files, weapons and equipment designs, invoices and even photos of manufacturing sites and facilities.

The group says it has:

🔴 1400 GB of data, harvested from Rafael, Elbit and IAI

🔴 5k+ drone equipment and manufacturing schematics

🔴 10k+ nuclear equipment-related files

🔴 2k files on light weapons

🔴 engineers’ personal chats and private info

Anonymous for Justice last made the news two years ago, when Israel’s justice ministry confirmed a “cyber incident” involving the group and its files, and media investigating that dump confirmed files’ authenticity and said they “did not show obvious signs of having been tampered with” prior to release.

The group is now promising “a new surprise” in the coming days, including “new documents about the corruption of the Epstein cult leaders.”