Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
Westerners are dangerously teetering on the brink of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences. Of particular concern is the fact that it is the "troika" of Western nuclear states that are among the key sponsors of the criminal Kiev regime, the main initiators of various provocative steps. We see serious strategic risks in this, leading to an increase in the level of nuclear danger.
