Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The West is Provoking a Clash of Nuclear Powers that Could Lead to Disaster - Sergey Lavrov - April 22, (longer version)
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1024 Subscribers
67 views
Published Tuesday

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Westerners are dangerously teetering on the brink of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences. Of particular concern is the fact that it is the "troika" of Western nuclear states that are among the key sponsors of the criminal Kiev regime, the main initiators of various provocative steps. We see serious strategic risks in this, leading to an increase in the level of nuclear danger.

This article shows more and written words Lavrov Says.

https://www.business-standard.com/world-news/west-teetering-on-brink-of-conflict-between-nuclear-powers-says-russia-124042200472_1.html


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket