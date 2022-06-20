Clot Explosion Pt 6 (addendum)

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A testament to the power of evolutionary development in embodiment of the parameters of objective perception (as opposed to embodiment in the central mental metaverse). Make sure you know more about your body and mind than AI does.
"As it turns out a lot of our perceptions require embodiment." Dr. Jordon Peterson
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