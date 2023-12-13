Create New Account
How to make water kefir
Water kefir is so good for your gut health, and your mind as well.


It is simple to make. Get yourself some water kefir grains from a supplier (I bought mine from eBay).

Then follow the steps in this short video.


Making and eating fermented foods can provide you with some amazing health benefits including optimal gut health. When I started on my journey with fermented foods in the past I had no idea just how easy it was to make them myself.  Making your own results in far more nutritious food than store-bought fermented foods.


Books

Here is an affiliate link to Donna Schwenk’s book on fermenting that I found to be so very useful: https://amzn.to/488giNF


These two have been recommended by a subscriber: Wild Fermentation – The Flavor, Nutrition, and Craft of Live-Culture Foods by Sandor Ellix Katz 2016 Chelsea Green Publishing https://amzn.to/48bOHvk


The Art of Fermentation An In-Depth Exploration of Essential Concepts and Processes from Around the World by Sandor Ellix Katz Forward by Michael Pollan 2012 Chelsea Green Publishing https://amzn.to/3NhJ9ag



Web page for the video:

https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/how-to-make-water-kefir/


