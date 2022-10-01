Gaines: Paul is 'willing to speak about something no one else would'

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY.) unveiled a new campaign ad featuring 12 time NCAA All American swimmer Riley Gaines. Gaines credited Paul for speaking up against males who identify as females competing in women's sports. One America's John Hines has more.
