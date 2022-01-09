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JP Sears: Calling All LIONS! Protect the Innocent w/ Operation Underground Railroad
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797 views • January 09, 2022
>> https://my.ourrescue.org/jp
Matthew 18:6 KJV
“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”
God loves the little children. #SaveOurChildren
Matthew 18:6 KJV
“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”
God loves the little children. #SaveOurChildren
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