Puppet Training - Leaked video from a private WEF indoctrination session

In a leaked video from a private WEF indoctrination session, Klaus Schwab promises recruits that their "avatar" will continue to live after they die and that their brains "will be replicated through artificial intelligence and algorithms".
"You have the chance to look forward to a career of 50 years, maybe more... Your avatar will continue to live, and your brain will be replicated through artificial intelligence and algorithms... But at least 50 years."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
