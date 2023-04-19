https://gettr.com/post/p2eqb7g2761
早在2017年，FBI就沒有利用文貴先生帶來的信息採取行動，文貴先生警告世界中共即將向世界釋放黑暗（中共病毒）。
Back in 2017, the FBI failed to act with the information brought by Miles Guo, who warned the world that the CCP was about to unleash darkness on the world (CCPvirus).
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.