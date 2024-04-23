Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Your brain will be replicated by AI' says Klaus Schwab
channel image
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
352 Subscribers
92 views
Published Tuesday

"Your brain will be replicated by AI' says Klaus Schwab



During a traning sessions of the Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab says they will live forever in an avatar, where their brain will be copied into.

Watch the entire film THE END OF HUMANITY:


https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/


Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket