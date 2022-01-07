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(DON'T) 'LOOK UP' NASA Hires Priest to Prepare Religions for Encounter With 'Aliens' (Part 6)
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181 views • January 07, 2022
[06.01.2022] KijaniAmariAK: (Don't) Look Up - Your Redemption Draweth Nigh!
December 5, 2021 NETFLIX released a film called "DON'T LOOK UP" about two scientists trying to warn the world about a massive comet between 5-10kilometers wide, called a "planet killer" that was going to impact the Earth in 6 months and 14 days.
In this episode we will take a deeper look at this movie and its connections to real life in order to discover the hidden meaning behind all of this!
NASA just hired a Catholic Priest to Prepare religions of Earth for Future encounter with 'Aliens'
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/heavens-above-nasa-hires-priest-to-prepare-for-an-alien-discovery-sdczvwgqm
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/nasa-has-hired-a-priest-to-prepare-humans-for-aliens-4593494.html
https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/nasa-turns-to-religious-scholars-to-prepare-humanity-for-alien-contact-53110
https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/social-relevance/nasa-has-hired-a-priest-to-prepare-us-for-aliens-557738.html
https://www.wionews.com/science/nasa-is-hiring-priests-to-prepare-humans-for-contact-with-aliens-440433
https://www.israel365news.com/264543/nasa-hires-catholic-priest-to-prepare-religions-for-encounter-with-aliens/
1,012 Views jan 6, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VrZlKv51GKE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local..
December 5, 2021 NETFLIX released a film called "DON'T LOOK UP" about two scientists trying to warn the world about a massive comet between 5-10kilometers wide, called a "planet killer" that was going to impact the Earth in 6 months and 14 days.
In this episode we will take a deeper look at this movie and its connections to real life in order to discover the hidden meaning behind all of this!
NASA just hired a Catholic Priest to Prepare religions of Earth for Future encounter with 'Aliens'
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/heavens-above-nasa-hires-priest-to-prepare-for-an-alien-discovery-sdczvwgqm
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/nasa-has-hired-a-priest-to-prepare-humans-for-aliens-4593494.html
https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/nasa-turns-to-religious-scholars-to-prepare-humanity-for-alien-contact-53110
https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/social-relevance/nasa-has-hired-a-priest-to-prepare-us-for-aliens-557738.html
https://www.wionews.com/science/nasa-is-hiring-priests-to-prepare-humans-for-contact-with-aliens-440433
https://www.israel365news.com/264543/nasa-hires-catholic-priest-to-prepare-religions-for-encounter-with-aliens/
1,012 Views jan 6, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VrZlKv51GKE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local..
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