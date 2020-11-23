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** American’s Targeted by the Deep State ** - L.Haven
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160 views • November 23, 2020
** One Of The Most Dangerous Statements MSM Has Ever Made & You’re The Target—Deplorable to Delusional. Lisa Haven – 23/Nov/2020
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDrbqudUtPUQxAK_K2JaNQ
Website: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Comments:
• The Socialist Communists Criminals always tell on themselves then blame their crimes on other people.
• Bill Gates distributed his 'Election Guard' software used in ALL voting machines in U.S., one month before he hosted their 'Event 201' coronavirus pandemic practice.
• They are not trying to get rid of "conservative" media. They are trying to get rid of Honest and Fact Based News Outlets.
• It is called projection.
• Fox News is dead now. OANN and a couple others. That’s it
• It's not even the Democrats. It's the World Economic Forum Globalists
• the definition of a fool is one who willingly believes a lie even when all evidence shows otherwise. the MSM is nothing more than the propaganda arm of the globalist elites , and they would lie on their mothers grave!!
• Don't worry so much Lisa, no one is going to unsee what they have already seen. 70 million get it!
• We are already there. Its time to give every liberal a dirt nap once and for all.
• The death throes of the propagandist, this is what it looks like.
• Only weak-minded people that can't think for themselves believe what the mainstream media says
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDrbqudUtPUQxAK_K2JaNQ
Website: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Comments:
• The Socialist Communists Criminals always tell on themselves then blame their crimes on other people.
• Bill Gates distributed his 'Election Guard' software used in ALL voting machines in U.S., one month before he hosted their 'Event 201' coronavirus pandemic practice.
• They are not trying to get rid of "conservative" media. They are trying to get rid of Honest and Fact Based News Outlets.
• It is called projection.
• Fox News is dead now. OANN and a couple others. That’s it
• It's not even the Democrats. It's the World Economic Forum Globalists
• the definition of a fool is one who willingly believes a lie even when all evidence shows otherwise. the MSM is nothing more than the propaganda arm of the globalist elites , and they would lie on their mothers grave!!
• Don't worry so much Lisa, no one is going to unsee what they have already seen. 70 million get it!
• We are already there. Its time to give every liberal a dirt nap once and for all.
• The death throes of the propagandist, this is what it looks like.
• Only weak-minded people that can't think for themselves believe what the mainstream media says
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