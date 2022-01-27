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COVID-19: 16 Reasons Why the Narrative is Crumbling
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91 views • January 27, 2022
GOOD NEWS! The absurdity of the continuous plandemic lies is finally starting fall like a deck of cards as predicted. Keep exposing them!
Mirrored from: The Narrative is Crumbling - 16 Reasons Why
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D70kZDLGr4Q
Video follows up with an important "wakeup call" animated video for those seeing the tyranny for what it is and needs some guidance and also for us trying to understand how we all got here in the first place.
Mirrored from: Why Good People OBEY Harmful Mandates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXjvCcYpSY0
Thanks to JP Sears!
https://awakenwithjp.com
Mirrored from: The Narrative is Crumbling - 16 Reasons Why
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D70kZDLGr4Q
Video follows up with an important "wakeup call" animated video for those seeing the tyranny for what it is and needs some guidance and also for us trying to understand how we all got here in the first place.
Mirrored from: Why Good People OBEY Harmful Mandates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXjvCcYpSY0
Thanks to JP Sears!
https://awakenwithjp.com
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